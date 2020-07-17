LIVE: Gov. DeSantis announces $75M in housing assistance for Floridians

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Millions of dollars will soon be available to help struggling Floridians pay for their housing.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Friday that $75 million in CARES Act money will be distributed to Florida’s counties to help with rental and mortgage assistance.

DeSantis says Orange County will receive $7.26 million, Seminole County will get $1.1 million and Osceola will get $2.5 million. He did not say how much money the 10 counties in the Tampa Bay area would be receiving.

Gov. DeSantis was in Tampa on Thursday with his wife, First Lady Casey DeSantis, to talk about mental health and coronavirus. During the appearance, he told 8 On Your Side he stands by Florida’s coronavirus data despite lab reporting issues that were revealed this week.

The governor has addressed coronavirus during most of his events or answered questions about Florida’s rise in cases.

Florida reported 11,466 new cases of coronavirus on Friday.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: