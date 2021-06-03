WATCH LIVE: Gov. DeSantis kicking off annual Python Challenge in Everglades

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — ‘Tis the season in Florida for the annual Python Challenge.

Gov. Ron DeSantis will be in the Everglades on Thursday morning to kick off the state’s annual Python Challenge. The challenge is an annual event featuring a Burmese python removal competition.

This year’s competition is set to begin Friday, July 9 and will run through Sunday, July 18. Registration for the competition is open now and costs $25. Floridians can register as a novice or a professional.

The competition is described as a conservation effort that helps protect Florida’s animals and natural habitats.

Burmese pythons are an invasive species and, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, pose a threat to native wildlife.