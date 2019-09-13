Gov. DeSantis keeping close eye on Potential Tropical Storm 9

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks about Tropical Storm Dorian outside of the the National Hurricane Center, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The latest track for what could soon become Tropical Storm Humberto has moved slightly east, further off Florida’s Atlantic coast.

But Gov. Ron DeSantis is still urging Floridians to be prepared.

“We are closely monitoring a tropical depression with @FLSERT,” he wrote on Twitter. “Regardless of the exact track or development, Floridians along the East Coast should be prepared for heavy rain and potential flooding, have supplies ready and follow local media for updates.”

He followed up with a tweet reiterating prayers for the Bahamas.

“As we monitor this depression, our prayers are with the Bahamas as they are impacted by another tropical system,” he said. “Our state and private sector have stepped up to help our neighbors and we will continue to support the Bahamas as they recover.”

Earlier in the week, the governor urged Floridians to stock up just in case this system changes track.

“We’re at the height of the season now,” he said. “If you weren’t fully prepared for Dorian, just think – if you just go now and get a couple things of water, you won’t have to worry about this stuff being off the shelves. But I think you really saw people rushing to do that.”

