Gov. DeSantis issues executive order to suspend Florida sheriff following sex scandal investigation

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Governor Ron DeSantis has issued an executive order Friday evening to suspend Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels from public office.

On Thursday, Daniels was charged with a felony after being given an ultimatum by a special prosecutor to either resign or be arrested. He currently faces four charges, including tampering with evidence, a felony, and three misdemeanor counts of making false statements to a law enforcement officer, stemming from a sex scandal investigation.

In DeSantis’ executive order, it states that Daniels is suspended from the public office which he now holds and “is prohibited from performing any officials act, duty, or function of public office; from receiving any pay or allowance; and from being entitled to any of the emoluments or privileges of public office during the period of this suspension.”

Daniels has been under scrutiny from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement for more than a year after he was accused of ordering one of his deputies to illegally arrest his former mistress for stalking in 2019.

Daniels also made headlines at the beginning of July when he said he would deputize every gun owner in his county to put down any violent protests his deputies can’t handle alone.

