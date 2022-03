TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Governor Ron DeSantis is holding a press conference Tuesday in Bay County as wildfires continue to burn.

As of Tuesday, hundreds of residents forced to evacuate as the blazes threatened their homes have been allowed to return to their homes.

According to the Florida Forest Service:

Bertha Swamp Road Fire — 28,109 acres, 10% contained

Adkins Avenue Fire — 875 acres, 50% contained

Star Ave Fire — 250 acres, 60% contained

This is a developing story check back for updates.