TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has a press conference scheduled Tuesday morning from the State Capitol.

The governor’s office did not say what DeSantis would be addressing, but he will be joined by Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez, House Speaker Chris Sprowls, and Rep. Blaise Ingoglia.

Watch the press conference live in the video player above.