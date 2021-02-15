Gov. DeSantis holds press conference from Florida State Capitol

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 13: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announces, during a press conference at the Broward County Courthouse, that he is ordering a statewide grand jury investigation into how the Broward County’s school district and other districts in the State of Florida handle student security on February 13, 2019 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. […]

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has a press conference scheduled for Monday afternoon from the State Capitol.

The governor’s office did not say what DeSantis would be addressing, but he will be joined by House Speaker Chris Sprowls.

The press conference comes following the announcement State Emergency Management Director Jared Moskowitz, who has helped lead Florida’s response to the coronavirus pandemic and other disasters, announced he will step down from his role.

Moskowitz made headlines last month for defending Florida’s vaccine rollout after the White House said half of the state’s allotted vaccine supply was being unused.

“I will note, cause we’re data first, facts first here, that they’ve only distributed about 50% of the vaccines that they have been given in Florida. So clearly they have a good deal of the vaccine, that supply will need to continue to increase as they are able to effectively reach people across the state,” said White House Press Secretary Jenn Psaki.

“At the end of the day, this allocation game, they know it’s a supply issue. Every state knows it’s a supply issue. You know it’s a supply issue,” Moskowitz said. “We could turn on every pharmacy in the state if we had the doses.”

You can watch the press conference live in the video player above starting at 3 p.m.