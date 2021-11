TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Governor Ron DeSantis is scheduled to hold a press conference Thursday morning in Jacksonville.

According to the Governor’s Office, DeSantis will be speaking at Cecil Airport around 10:15 a.m.

He will be joined by Representative Wyman Duggan, Representative Cord Byrd, FDOT Deputy Secretary Brad Thoburn, and FDOT District Secretary Greg Evans.

You can watch the governor’s press conference on WFLA.com and the WFLA News Channel 8 Facebook page.