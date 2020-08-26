Gov. DeSantis gives update on Florida theme parks amid pandemic

ORLANDO (WFLA) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is in Orlando Tuesday for a round table discussion and press conference on theme parks.

The governor will lead the conversation from Universal Studios starting at noon.

The latest report, coming from Orange County Public Health officials, said there have been no outbreaks associated with Florida theme parks.

