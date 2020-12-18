Gov. DeSantis gives state employees off Christmas Eve, New Year’s Eve

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis attends an event with President Donald Trump on the environment at the Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse and Museum, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) – State office employees will be spending more time at home for the holidays thanks to Governor Ron DeSantis.

Gov. DeSantis announced that state offices will be closed on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve. Combined with closures on Christmas and New Year’s Day, that will give state workers two four-day weekends to wrap up the year.

“2020 was a challenging year for all Floridians, particularly our state employees who worked around the clock responding to the COVID-19 public health emergency,” said Governor DeSantis. “Closing state offices on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve will provide these employees with much-needed additional time off to spend with their loved ones. The First Lady and I extend our appreciation to state employees for their hard work and wish them and their families a happy holiday season.”