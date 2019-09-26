Gov. DeSantis, Florida’s first lady expecting baby

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida’s first family is growing!
Gov. Ron DeSantis’ wife, First Lady Casey DeSantis, announced on Twitter Thursday that she’s pregnant. It will be the couple’s third child.
“@GovRonDeSantis and I are thrilled to celebrate our 10-Year Anniversary by announcing that our young family is growing!” Casey DeSantis wrote on Twitter.
She said the “latest addition to the DeSantis crew” is expected to arrive next year. The couple already has a daughter named Madison and a son named Mason.
“Madison and Mason are so excited to have another sibling,” she wrote.
In his own tweet, Gov. DeSantis said he and the first lady are “overjoyed and grateful to God for blessing us with another precious gift.”
The governor also joked that it, “looks like the Governor’s Mansion will have to stay baby-proofed for a little while longer.”
