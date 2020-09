Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gives an update on the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic during a press conference at Florida’s Turnpike Turkey Lake Service Plaza, in Orlando, Friday, July 10, 2020. DeSantis made the visit to announce an increase in electric vehicle charging stations that will be available at turnpike plazas by year’s end. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Governor Ron DeSantis has signed an executive order suspending mortgage foreclosures and evections due to the coronavirus until Oct. 1.

The governor’s original executive order on the issue was signed on April 2 and was scheduled to end on Sept. 1.

This is the fourth time Gov. DeSantis extended the evection ban.