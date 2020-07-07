LIVE NOW /
Gov. DeSantis extends COVID-19 state of emergency 60 more days

Florida

TALLAHASSEE (WFLA) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order Tuesday extending the state of emergency amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The state of emergency was initially issued March 9. The order provides the governor additional funds needed to combat COVID-19. It was extended 60 days in May, and again on Tuesday.

The state of emergency is now extended through Sept. 4, about a week after the Republican National Convention in Jacksonville.

You can read the full executive order here.

