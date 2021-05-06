Gov. DeSantis signs Florida elections bill in event closed to local reporters

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — Gov. Ron DeSantis signed sign a controversial elections bill into law on Thursday in an event closed to local news reporters.

The bill signing was being held at the Hilton by the Palm Beach International Airport Thursday morning. Members of local news outlets were not allowed inside and the governor’s staff called the event a “Fox News exclusive.”

The governor tweeted just after 8:30 a.m. to say he’d be joining “Fox and Friends” for the signing of the bill, which was officially signed into law shortly after 8:45 a.m.

“Florida took action this legislative session to increase transparency and strengthen the security of our elections,” Gov. DeSantis said in a statement released after the bill was signed. “Floridians can rest assured that our state will remain a leader in ballot integrity. Elections should be free and fair, and these changes will ensure this continues to be the case in the Sunshine State.”

The League of Women Voters of Florida, the Black Voters Matter Fund and the Florida Alliance for Retired Americans announced shortly after the bill signing that they had filed a lawsuit challenging the law.

“The legislation has a deliberate and disproportionate impact on elderly voters, voters with disabilities, students and communities of color,” League of Women Voters of Florida President Patricia Brigham said in a statement. “It’s a despicable attempt by a one party ruled legislature to choose who can vote in our state and who cannot. It’s undemocratic, unconstitutional, and un-American.”

The Florida legislature passed the election bill last week. It includes measures that would restrict the use of drop boxes and vote-by-mail in elections. The bill was proposed earlier this year despite a successful November 2020 election in the Sunshine State.

Republicans who support the legislation say it’s additional security for elections, but Democrats believe it complicates the state’s voting process.

Elections supervisors in Tampa Bay have said they believe the legislation will make voting by mail more difficult. Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections Craig Latimer said instead, the state should look at ways to make drop boxes more secure, such as adding camera surveillance to 24-hour drop boxes. He said the new law does the opposite, prohibiting it.

Pinellas County Elections Supervisor Julie Marcus, a Republican, also voiced concerns earlier this year saying the changes would let partisan actors challenge votes and endlessly delay election results.