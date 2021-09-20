Gov. DeSantis discusses proposal to eliminate end-of-year testing in Florida schools

NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis held a roundtable today in Niceville to tout a new proposal that will eliminate Common Core-based, end-of-the-year testing in Florida schools.

DeSantis was joined by state and county education leaders, a teacher and parents at C.W. Ruckel Middle School to discuss a new progress monitoring plan for students called the Florida Assessment of Student Thinking.

The plan involves three much shorter tests in the fall, winter and spring that will inform students and their parents of their progress so teachers can make teaching adjustments if need be.

Okaloosa County Superintendent Marcus Chambers discussed how the program could help students in Florida.

“Here in Okaloosa, we’ve been proponents of progress monitoring. We’ll continue to do so. But what progress monitoring does for us is it helps us drive instruction as you know. It helps us with professional development. It helps us make sure the initiatives that we put in place are really making a difference in the lives of kids and being able to have progress monitoring along the way is a game-changer,” Chambers said.

DeSantis says Florida will become the first state in the nation to fully implement progress monitoring instead of end-of-year standardized testing.