Gov. DeSantis directs state to activate Level II response to COVID-19

TALLAHASSEE (WFLA) — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis directed the Florida Division of Emergency Management to activate the state’s response to coronavirus to Level II.

The Level II status increases the State’s support to the Florida Department of Health and county health departments fighting the virus.

DeSantis’s directive comes after Friday’s announcement from the Dept. of Health that two people died in the state — one in Santa Rosa County one in Lee County.

Saturday morning, another individual tested presumptive positive for the virus in Lee County. Twelve Floridians have coronavirus or have tested presumptive positive, according to the Florida Dept. of Health. Five of those are not currently in Florida.

“I have directed the Division of Emergency Management to activate to Level II to ensure our state has all the necessary resources engaged as we respond to COVID-19,” Governor DeSantis said. “It is critical that we proactively coordinate all state resources to mitigate the threat and contain COVID-19. I urge all Floridians to take necessary precautions and follow hygiene guidelines issued by the Surgeon General and Florida Department of Health.”

DeSantis is expected to hold a news conference at 3 p.m. Saturday.

