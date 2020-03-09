Gov. DeSantis declares state of emergency in Florida in response to coronavirus

Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order Monday evening to declare a state of emergency in response to the coronavirus in Florida.

The governor’s office says declaring a state of emergency sets up a unified command structure. It also “designates the Director of the Division of Emergency Management as the State Coordinating Officer and the State Surgeon General as the Deputy State Coordinating Officer and State Incident Commander.”

Gov. DeSantis will now also be able to direct funds for critical supplies, equipment and personnel needs.

“The order allows out-of-state medical professionals to practice in Florida for the duration of the order and permits pharmacists to prescribe up to a 30-day emergency refill of prescription drugs as needed,” the governor’s office added in a statement.

