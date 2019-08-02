Gov. DeSantis announces new red tide task force

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida is employing a task force to try and figure out the cause of red tide in the state, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced in Englewood Friday.

To do this, the governor is reviving the Florida Fish and Wildlife’s Conservation Commission’s task force, which has been inactive for 15 years.

The team will work to determine what was behind the red tide outbreak plaguing Florida beaches last year. They will also try to figure out whether the distribution of water from Lake Okeechobee had anything to do with it.

The implementation of the task force will cost taxpayers $4.8 million.

