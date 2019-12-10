Gov. DeSantis announces effort to require civics education in Florida

NAPLES, Fla. (WFLA/CNN) – Governor Ron DeSantis has announced an initiative to require all Florida high school students to take and pass a civics education test, similar to a citizenship test, to graduate.

He says it will teach them the system of governments and principals that underlay our constitution.

High school seniors will now be required to pass a civics exam similar to the citizenship exam taken by naturalized citizens.

