Gov. DeSantis announces effort to require civics education in Florida

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis smiles during a news conference, Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

NAPLES, Fla. (WFLA/CNN) – Governor Ron DeSantis has announced an initiative to require all Florida high school students to take and pass a civics education test, similar to a citizenship test, to graduate.

He says it will teach them the system of governments and principals that underlay our constitution.

High school seniors will now be required to pass a civics exam similar to the citizenship exam taken by naturalized citizens.

