Gov. DeSantis announces $12 million increase in Alzheimer research funds

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — Gov. Ron DeSantis announced an over $12 million increase in Alzheimer’s research funding Monday, allocating over $51 million for the 2021-2022 Fiscal Year.

DeSantis said Florida is the only state in the nation that has Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias as a priority in its State Health Improvement Plan.

“In Florida, we continue to put our Seniors First,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “Some of the most difficult health conditions that impact many seniors are Alzheimer’s and dementia and as more innovative early intervention therapies are developed to mitigate the effects and severity of these conditions, awareness of the initial signs and symptoms are increasingly important.”

Around 580,000 Alzheimer’s patients live in Florida, a number that is expected to rise to 720,000 by 2025. To combat this, the state’s Dementia Care and Cure Initiative created 16 DCCI task forces across the state.