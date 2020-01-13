Gov. DeSantis announces $1.3B in savings, refunds for Florida Prepaid customers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida is lowering Florida Prepaid Plan prices by $1.3 billion, a reduction that benefits 224,000 current customers.

DeSantis made the announcement Monday in Jacksonville.

“This will enhance Florida’s legacy as a nation-wide leader in affordable post-secondary education,” Desantis said. “This is a reputation we’ve been building for a long time.”

Nearly half of effected families have refunds available right now, totaling more than $500 million.

Remaining plans will have lower monthly payment amounts and may be paid off earlier than anticipated due to the price reduction.

The Florida Prepaid Program is the largest, longest, and most successful prepaid program in the nation, DeSantis added.

For more information, click here.

LATEST STORIES: