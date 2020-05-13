Gov. DeSantis: ‘All professional sports’ welcome to play, practice in state

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) – Governor Ron DeSantis addressed the state of professional sports in Florida during a news conference in the state capitol Wednesday afternoon.

“All professional sports are welcome here for practicing and for playing,” Gov. DeSantis announced.

WHAT TO KNOW:

Florida is reporting 42,402 cases and 1,827 deaths

cases and deaths Florida K-12 schools will remain online/distance learning through the end of the school year

Florida in Phase One of reopening

Travelers from NY tri-state area and New Orleans coming to Florida must quarantine for 14 days

He said there might not necessarily be fans at these events, however.

“But there’s been reports that Major League Soccer may want to have their season in Orlando. Do it. We want to have you here. We want to have the basketball practicing again. We would love to have the Major League Baseball.”

The governor believes people are “starved” to have professional sports back in their lives.

UFC just hosted an event with no fans over the weekend and WWE has been producing live as well as taped shows from their training facility in Orlando.

“What I would tell commissioners of leagues is, ‘If you have a team in an area where they just won’t let them operate, we’ll find a place for ya in the state of Florida. Because we think it’s important and we know that it can be done safely,'” DeSantis said.

The governor also said he is hoping to have an announcement regarding youth sports in the state “very soon.”

