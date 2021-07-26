Good Samaritans rescue sea turtle entangled in fishing pole, line

SOUTH WALTON, Fla. (WFLA) – A South Walton Fire District lifeguard was in the right place at the right time on Sunday when he saw a turtle in distress in the Gulf.

Lifeguard, Jack Nabers, was on duty when he saw the turtle struggling in the water. He paddled out to the animal using a rescue board and managed to swim close enough to shore to get help from bystanders.

With the help of bystanders, Nabers removed the fishing line using his medical supplies. Witnesses on scene contacted Florida Fish & Wildlife to alert them to the turtle’s condition.

Thankfully, the turtle was able to swim safely back out to sea with no apparent injuries.