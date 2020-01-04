Good Samaritan dies attempting to save life of crash victim, troopers say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) — A good Samaritan died while trying to save the life of a person whose car burst into flames after a crash, troopers said.

Authorities said a driver, later identified as Susan Scott of Ocala, struck a tree while headed south on County Road 225A, near NW 72 Court, on Friday.

According to officials, after the car hit the tree it burst into flames, engulfing the vehicle.

Officials said the Good Samaritan was driving a water truck at the time and stopped to help.

Troopers said the Good Samaritan was attempting to douse the flames by using a nearby fire hydrant, but they went into cardiac arrest.

Marion County Fire Rescue pronounced Scott dead at the scene, while the Good Samaritan was taken to a hospital, where they were also pronounced dead.

Authorities are investigating if the crash was caused by a medical event.