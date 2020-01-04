Good Samaritan dies attempting to save life of crash victim, troopers say

Florida

by: WESH 2 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:
ambulance generic_72528

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) — A good Samaritan died while trying to save the life of a person whose car burst into flames after a crash, troopers said.

Authorities said a driver, later identified as Susan Scott of Ocala, struck a tree while headed south on County Road 225A, near NW 72 Court, on Friday.

According to officials, after the car hit the tree it burst into flames, engulfing the vehicle.

Officials said the Good Samaritan was driving a water truck at the time and stopped to help.

Troopers said the Good Samaritan was attempting to douse the flames by using a nearby fire hydrant, but they went into cardiac arrest.

Marion County Fire Rescue pronounced Scott dead at the scene, while the Good Samaritan was taken to a hospital, where they were also pronounced dead.

Authorities are investigating if the crash was caused by a medical event.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss