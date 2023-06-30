TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida Power & Light customers should see cheaper bills as the summer air conditioning season gets underway.

On June 13, the Florida Public Service Commission (PSC) approved a $256 million reduction in fuel charges to begin in July. This comes after a $379 million reduction that began in May.

According to the company, the reduction is due to a continued downward trend in natural gas prices.

The company said Friday that customers who use the typical 1,000 kilowatt hours of energy each month will see their bill decrease by roughly $8 from where it was in April.

However, the company says your bills may still increase if you use more air conditioning during the hot summer months.

A page on FPL’s website offers the following tips for keeping your electric bill lower during the summer.