TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida Power & Light customers should see cheaper bills as the summer air conditioning season gets underway.
On June 13, the Florida Public Service Commission (PSC) approved a $256 million reduction in fuel charges to begin in July. This comes after a $379 million reduction that began in May.
According to the company, the reduction is due to a continued downward trend in natural gas prices.
The company said Friday that customers who use the typical 1,000 kilowatt hours of energy each month will see their bill decrease by roughly $8 from where it was in April.
However, the company says your bills may still increase if you use more air conditioning during the hot summer months.
A page on FPL’s website offers the following tips for keeping your electric bill lower during the summer.
- Cool your home at 78° F or warmer with the thermostat fan switch on “auto.” For additional savings, raise the thermostat to 82° F while you’re away.
- Use a fan to keep cool so you can raise your thermostat even higher. But, remember to turn the fan off when you leave the room.
- Close the shades, blinds and drapes to keep sunlight out.
- Grill outside instead of using the oven or stove to help keep your kitchen cool.
- Maintain proper airflow by keeping interior doors and vents open to help air circulate.
- Clean or replace your A/C filter regularly to help your unit run more efficiently.
- Consider purchasing and installing a smart thermostat and you could save about 3 percent of your total energy costs, approximately $50 a year.
- Consider buying a new high-efficiency air conditioner if yours is more than 10 years old, needs frequent repairs and doesn’t keep your home cool. View our A/C Buying Guide for information on selecting the right system for your home.