PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Palm Beach County detective recently made a new friend as he was stuck in traffic, according to deputies.

As the detective was sitting in his car, he noticed a dog roaming in the middle of the street, a Facebook post from the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said.

When he opened his car door to call out to the dog, it jumped into his front seat.

“Det. Araujo drove his new canine friend to Animal Care and Control where his microchip identified his owners,” the post added.

Animal control was able to reunite the dog with its family.