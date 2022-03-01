Golden Girls-themed cruise to set sail from Miami in 2023

SANTA MONICA, CA – JUNE 08: (L-R) “The Golden Girls” actresses Betty White, Beatrice Arthur and Rue McClanahan, winners of the “Pop Culture” award, pose for a portrait during the 6th annual “TV Land Awards” held at Barker Hangar on June 8, 2008 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Todd Williamson/Getty Images for TV Land)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Picture it: Miami 2023. You, your friends and a fun-filled ‘Golden Girls’-themed cruise.

You can join up to 1,000 fans of the hit TV show on the brand new Celebrity Summit ‘Golden Fans at Sea’ cruise to celebrate one of the most iconic shows of all time.

The Golden Girls At Sea experience sets sail from Miami, Florida — where main characters Rose, Blanche, Dorothy and Sophia lived — on April 8, 2023, with stopovers at Key West and Cozumel, Mexico.

There are two exciting excursions for fans which will include a Golden Fans bar crawl in Key West and an unlimited open bar, a buffet, 200-foot waterslides, and two pools in Cozumel.

The cruise runs till April 13, 2023, and those interested should grab their pals and book quickly.