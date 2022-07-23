TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida woman was arrested Tuesday after she was seen causing a disturbance outside a Publix while brandishing a whip and a pitchfork, according to police.

Dashcam video released by the Florida Highway Patrol showed the moment when Lisa Anne Slone walked in front of a trooper’s vehicle, whip and pitchfork in hand, during a downpour.

Slone was seen pointing her whip at the patrol vehicle before walking away. She shortly walked back and pointed her pitch fork at the him, making a power pose.

The trooper then exited his vehicle and follows the woman to arrest her.

An interior camera recorded Slone’s interaction with the trooper while she was put in the vehicle.

“Sir don’t you feel a little bad?” she asked the trooper as she was arrested.

The woman continues to shout ‘God is great!” and that she was being directed by the Lord.

She then shouted to be taken into custody under the Baker Act she kicked at the rear door window.

Reports said the 56-year-old woman was trying to sell teddy bears outside the Publix, but that’s not why she was arrested. Police said she allegedly stabbed a minivan with her pitchfork, damaging it.

She was later booked into the Lake County Jail on charges for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

TMX contributed to this story.