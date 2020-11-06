Go Gators: Deputies remove alligator from Florida elementary school playground

OKEECHOBEE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida elementary school got to meet a live version of its mascot after a small alligator was found in the school’s playground.
The Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office said its deputies found the alligator on the Everglades Elementary School’s playground Wednesday afternoon.
The school’s mascot is an alligator clad in orange, which is a bit different from the 4-foot-6-inch alligator the deputies captured.
Deputies later released the gator in the Nubbin Slough River, but not before affectionately naming it “Everglades.”
