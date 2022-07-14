WILTON MANORS, Fla. (AP) — A little girl died from injuries she suffered in a hit-and-run crash that killed two other children in South Florida last year.

According to NBC 6, 10-year-old Laziyah Stukes suffered severe brain trauma and had been on a ventilator for six months before she died on Monday.

“The last few days, she would grab my hand more, and so that’s how I knew she could hear me,” her mother told the news outlet.

Two other children, ages 5 and 6, died at the scene in Wilton Manors, and three other children were injured.

Authorities said the driver, 28-year-old Sean Charles Greer, remains jailed on 25 charges. Investigators said he drove onto the sidewalk to get around a bus and hit the six children before he fled.

Authorities added that Greer confessed after his Honda Accord was found at his home, missing its bumper. At the time of the hit-and-run, Greer was also on probation for burglary of a dwelling in Broward County, officials said.