DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — A Missing Child Alert was issued for a 7-year-old Daytona Beach girl who was reported missing Wednesday, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said.

Authorities are searching for Skyler Morrison who was last seen on Cedar Park Drive in Daytona Beach.

Law enforcement officers said Skyler may be missing her front teeth.

She may be with Ciara Culver in a black Chevrolet Cruze with Florida tag number FE14U.

If you see them, do not approach them. Call 911 or the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office at 386-313-4911.