Gillum discusses depression, alcoholism after time in rehab

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Former Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum discussed his battle with depression and alcoholism during his first public statement since entering rehab in March.
Gillum apologized to supporters Monday in an 11-minute Instagram video.
He explained that the depression he had been fighting for years worsened after losing his 2018 race to Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Fire rescue crews and police officers responded to a Miami Beach hotel in March for a suspected drug overdose.
Police say Gillum and two other men were in the hotel room, and Gillum was inebriated.
Gillum was not charged with a crime and left the hotel after being checked by rescue workers.
