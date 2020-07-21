Gillum discusses depression, alcoholism after time in rehab

FILE – In this Nov. 10, 2018 file photo, Andrew Gillum the Democrat candidate for governor speaks at a news conference in Tallahassee, Fla. Gillum is named in a police report Friday, March 13, 2020 saying he was “inebriated” and initially unresponsive in a hotel room where authorities found baggies of suspected crystal methamphetamine. Gillum, the former Tallahassee mayor who ran for governor in 2018, is not charged with any crime. The Miami Beach police report says that Gillum was allowed to leave the hotel for home after he was checked out medically. (AP Photo/Steve Cannon, File)

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Former Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum discussed his battle with depression and alcoholism during his first public statement since entering rehab in March.

Gillum apologized to supporters Monday in an 11-minute Instagram video.

He explained that the depression he had been fighting for years worsened after losing his 2018 race to Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Fire rescue crews and police officers responded to a Miami Beach hotel in March for a suspected drug overdose.

Police say Gillum and two other men were in the hotel room, and Gillum was inebriated.

Gillum was not charged with a crime and left the hotel after being checked by rescue workers.

