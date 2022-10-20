TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an inmate they say escaped.

Gilchrist sheriff’s deputies, with help from other agencies, are searching for Frank Desalvo in the area of US 129 at the Gilchrist/Levy county line.

The sheriff’s office described Desalvo as being approximately 5’8″ and 150 pounds.

All residents in the area are advised to remain inside and keep doors and windows secured.

Anyone who sees anything suspicious is asked to call 911 or contact the sheriff’s office at 352-463-3410.