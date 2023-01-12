TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Being a socialite is a lifelong career requiring good manners—no matter the circumstances.

Perhaps no one knows this more than Ghislaine Maxwell, the disgraced socialite who is currently serving a 20-year sentence at a federal prison in Florida.

The daughter of a British noble spent years parading around parties in New York and London’s social scenes before her arrest in 2020. Without a party to attend these days, the 61-year-old has found a way to put her social-climbing experience to good use.

The Daily Mail reports Maxwell started teaching etiquette and women’s empowerment classes to prisoners at the Florida Correction Institute Tallahassee, a low-security federal prison in Florida’s capital, which houses more than 700 inmates, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

“Taught by Mrs. Maxwell, this course teaches the three principles of etiquette—focusing on respect, consideration and honesty,” a flyer for the classes says, according to the news website.

In December 2021, Maxwell was convicted of helping her former boyfriend, financier Jeffrey Epstein groom and sexually abuse underage girls. Epstein was indicted on federal sex trafficking charges in July 2019, but died by suicide a month later while awaiting trial.

Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years in prison for her role in June 2022. She will be 75 years old when she is eligible for release in 2037.