Get up close to velociraptors from ‘Jurassic World’ on Universal Orlando’s ‘VelociCoaster’

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) – Universal Orlando has revealed details about additions to its new “Jurassic World VelociCoaster” before it opens on June 10 at the resort’s Island of Adventure Park.

According to Universal, guests will be “confronted” by velociraptors from the “Jurassic World” films from the moment they enter the attraction.

Courtesy Universal Orlando

“Guests will be able to peer into the raptor paddock while venturing through the queue – and watch the hunt they are about to embark on unfold before their very eyes,” the resort said in a press release.

Moving forward, guests will see the “stables,” where they’ll come across Delta and Echo, who will observe riders as they pass by.

“This awe-inspiring moment will be the first face-to-face encounter guests will have with the Raptors – and they’ll be so close, guests will even feel their breath,” Universal Orlando said.

Courtesy Universal Orlando

Riders of the “Jurassic World VelociCoaster” will see depictions of the original cast of the film, including Chris Pratt reprising his role as Owen Grady. The coaster features speeds up to 70 miles per hour, 12 seconds of weightlessness and an 80-degree drop.