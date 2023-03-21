WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Sheriff’s deputies said they found a stolen handgun and more than half a pound of marijuana stuffed in a backpack after they pulled over a Georgia man driving a black Tesla SUV more than 40 mph over the speed limit early Monday.

Walton County Sheriff’s Deputies said Carlos Graves, 19, of Columbus, Ga., was driving more than 65 mph in a 25 mph zone. WCSO said when the deputy pulled over the vehicle and approached, they smelled marijuana. WCSO said the deputy asked if there were any drugs in the car and Graves picked up a bag of marijuana from the passenger floorboard.

Deputies then searched the vehicle. They said they found a backpack, featuring a high-looking Scrooge McDuck, with 285 grams of marijuana and a stolen Smith and Wesson pistol from Atlanta. Also inside the bag, deputies said they found a Clayton State University ID and a FedEx paystub belonging to Graves.

Graves was arrested and charged with:

Possession of a weapon in the commission of a felony

intent to sell marijuana

dealing in stolen property

WCSO said Graves was also “issued a verbal warning for unlawful speed and for blatantly desecrating Uncle Scrooge McDuck.”

Graves was taken to the Walton County Jail to wait for his first court appearance.