Georgia deputy on vacation in Florida witnesses crash, rescues trapped victims

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (WFLA) — Law enforcement never takes a vacation. Just ask Lt. Keith Cofer who exemplified “heroic character and integrity” when he witnessed a major crash while on vacation in Florida.

Lt. Keith Cofer rushed to the overturned vehicle that trapped one person and ejected three others, the department shared on social media.

Cofer was the first responder on the scene and was able to free one of the occupants who was trapped underneath the truck where he was then able to render aid to three others who were ejected almost 30 feet from the site.

“Every day our deputies are met with challenges and their courage and efforts often go unnoticed. I take pride in knowing that our GCSO deputies fulfill their calling of helping the preservation of life,” Sheriff Keybo Taylor said.

Five victims of the crash have since recovered from their injuries and made sure to show their appreciation for Cofer.