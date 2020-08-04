George Floyd’s family lawyer files lawsuit following grandmother’s 2019 CBD arrest at Magic Kingdom

ORLANDO (WFLA) – Civil rights and personal injury attorney Benjamin Crump will announce a civil lawsuit against Walt Disney Company on Wednesday.

Crump is filing the lawsuit on behalf of Hester Burkhalter.

Burkhalter, then 69, was arrested and taken into custody at Walt Disney World for possessing CBD oil on April 15, 2019.

A Disney World security personnel found the oil, labeled “Select CBD” in Burkhalter’s purse and notified an Orange County deputy that potentially illegal narcotics, believed to be THC oil, had been located.

The Orange County deputy tested the bottled using a marijuana presumptive drug test kit and got a positive result for the presence of THC.

Burkhalter was arrested for possession of hashish and trespassed from Disney property, but the charges were later dropped.

In May of 2019, Burkhalter announced the plan to file a lawsuit against the theme park and the sheriff’s office, alleging she endured “illegal detention, false arrest and a violation of her civil rights when she tried to enter Disney World with her family carrying a small bottle of CBD oil in her purse recommended by her doctor for chronic arthritis pain.”

The virtual press conference will take place at 11 a.m.