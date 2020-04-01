Gender reveal party sparks 10-acre fire in Florida

Breaking News
Brevard County Fire Rescue PIO Twitter

TITUSVILLE, Fla. (WESH/AP) — A gender reveal party mixed with explosives has sparked a 10-acre fire in Florida.

WESH-TV reports it happened Saturday in Brevard County.

The county has been prohibiting open burning because of an increase in fires.

Officials say to follow the rules in order to avoid straining medical resources during the coronavirus pandemic.

A violation of the burn ban comes with an up to $500 fine and jail time.

