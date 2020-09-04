Gators helping gators: University of Florida veterinarians help injured 660-pound alligator

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) – When the University of Florida says “the Gator Nation is everywhere,” it truly means it.

Some of the veterinarians and zoological medical team at UF’s College of Veterinary Medicine helped an injured alligator this week after the 660-pound reptile was brought into one of UF’s animal hospitals.

The 38-year-old gator named Bob visited the hospital for radiographs to take a look at his right rear leg due to lameness, or the inability to properly use one or more limbs.

After several X-rays, the veterinary staff found evidence of osteomyelitis, or an infection in a bone.

Courtesy: Sarah Carey/UF College of Veterinary Medicine

The zoological medical team will continue to monitor Bob’s progress.

Bob is currently a resident of the Alligator Farm in St. Augustine.

