Gators basketball standout ‘following simple commands’ in hospital following weekend collapse

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — The University of Florida updated the status of standout basketball forward Keytontae Johnson after he suddenly collapsed during a game over the weekend.
The team said Johnson was successfully transferred from Tallahassee Memorial to UF Health in Gainesville Monday where he remains in critical, but stable condition. The team said Johnson is “following simple commands and undergoing further tests.”
Johnson, the SEC’s preseason player of the year, was stretchered off the court Saturday after he collapsed during a timeout vs. the Florida State Seminoles. He had just connected on an alley-oop dunk a few moments prior.
According to USA Today’s interview with Johnson’s grandfather, Larry DeJarnett, Johnson had been in a medically induced coma until Monday afternoon.
“He may have had activity in the brain, so they induced the coma. They put him on medication to keep him sedated,” DeJarnett told USA TODAY.
The Gators and Seminoles completed their game Saturday, despite Johnson’s teammates being visibly shaken by what transpired. The Seminoles won 83-71.
It is currently unclear whether whatever health condition Johnson suffered is connected to his previous COVID-19 diagnosis.
LATEST STORIES:
- IRS backlog leaves a million unprocessed tax returns, many still waiting on refunds
- ‘Bucs with BA’: Coach discusses playoff picture after Sunday’s win over Vikings
- Florida officer ambushed by knife-wielding man during traffic stop
- Trump says Barr resigning, will leave before Christmas
- Electoral College validates Biden’s victory