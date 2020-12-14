LIVE NOW /
Watch WFLA News Channel 8

Gators basketball standout ‘following simple commands’ in hospital following weekend collapse

Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Nov. 29, 2019, file photo, Florida forward Keyontae Johnson (11) looks on during during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Marshall in Gainesville, Fla. Johnson, the Southeastern Conference’s preseason player of the year, collapsed coming out of a timeout against rival Florida State and needed emergency medical attention Saturday, Dec. 1`2, 2020. He was taken off the floor on a stretcher and rushed to Tallahassee Memorial for evaluation. The Gators had no immediate update on his condition. (AP Photo/Matt Stamey, File)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — The University of Florida updated the status of standout basketball forward Keytontae Johnson after he suddenly collapsed during a game over the weekend.

The team said Johnson was successfully transferred from Tallahassee Memorial to UF Health in Gainesville Monday where he remains in critical, but stable condition. The team said Johnson is “following simple commands and undergoing further tests.”

Johnson, the SEC’s preseason player of the year, was stretchered off the court Saturday after he collapsed during a timeout vs. the Florida State Seminoles. He had just connected on an alley-oop dunk a few moments prior.

According to USA Today’s interview with Johnson’s grandfather, Larry DeJarnett, Johnson had been in a medically induced coma until Monday afternoon.

“He may have had activity in the brain, so they induced the coma. They put him on medication to keep him sedated,” DeJarnett told USA TODAY.

The Gators and Seminoles completed their game Saturday, despite Johnson’s teammates being visibly shaken by what transpired. The Seminoles won 83-71.

It is currently unclear whether whatever health condition Johnson suffered is connected to his previous COVID-19 diagnosis.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss