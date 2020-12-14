Gators basketball standout ‘following simple commands’ in hospital following weekend collapse

FILE – In this Nov. 29, 2019, file photo, Florida forward Keyontae Johnson (11) looks on during during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Marshall in Gainesville, Fla. Johnson, the Southeastern Conference’s preseason player of the year, collapsed coming out of a timeout against rival Florida State and needed emergency medical attention Saturday, Dec. 1`2, 2020. He was taken off the floor on a stretcher and rushed to Tallahassee Memorial for evaluation. The Gators had no immediate update on his condition. (AP Photo/Matt Stamey, File)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — The University of Florida updated the status of standout basketball forward Keytontae Johnson after he suddenly collapsed during a game over the weekend.

The team said Johnson was successfully transferred from Tallahassee Memorial to UF Health in Gainesville Monday where he remains in critical, but stable condition. The team said Johnson is “following simple commands and undergoing further tests.”

Johnson, the SEC’s preseason player of the year, was stretchered off the court Saturday after he collapsed during a timeout vs. the Florida State Seminoles. He had just connected on an alley-oop dunk a few moments prior.

Florida star Keyontae Johnson collapses after dunk, has been taken to get immediate medical attention.



Gives me flashbacks of Reggie Lewis.



Hope he’s ok 🙏 pic.twitter.com/gGKIcAypck — insecure Al (@insecure_al) December 12, 2020

According to USA Today’s interview with Johnson’s grandfather, Larry DeJarnett, Johnson had been in a medically induced coma until Monday afternoon.

“He may have had activity in the brain, so they induced the coma. They put him on medication to keep him sedated,” DeJarnett told USA TODAY.

The Gators and Seminoles completed their game Saturday, despite Johnson’s teammates being visibly shaken by what transpired. The Seminoles won 83-71.

It is currently unclear whether whatever health condition Johnson suffered is connected to his previous COVID-19 diagnosis.

