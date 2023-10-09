TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — “Gas station heroin” and THC-O products were seized from 50 Florida businesses after a multi-day inspection in 27 counties, according to the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

Inspectors took 653 packages of Tianeptine, also known as “gas station heroin” from businesses in Lee and Orange counties, according to FDACS. 1,272 packages of THC-O products were found at businesses in Hillsborough, Pasco, Polk, Clay, Highlands, Leon, Miami-Dade, and Seminole counties.

Inspectors either took the items or placed them under “stop-sale” orders to prevent them from being sold to consumers, according to a news release.

“We will continue to direct all available resources and work with state and local partners to ensure these dangerous and harmful products, whose type and make up are constantly evolving, stay out of the state of Florida and out of the hands of our children,” Commissioner Wilton Simpson said in a statement.

Tianeptine is not approved for use in the United States by the FDA. The organization has warned about possible addiction, and said calls to Poison Control involving Tianeptine have increased from 11 between 2000 and 2013 to 151 in 2020.

The FDA said the drug has resulted in serious medical issues and even death.

“People with a history of opioid use disorder or dependence may be at particular risk of abusing tianeptine,” the FDA said.

THC-O is considered a controlled substance in both state and federal law.