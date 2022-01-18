Gas prices rise across Florida as oil prices surge, AAA says

After gas prices hit a yearly high earlier this month, motorists could soon see some relief at the pumps. Patrick De Haan, GasBuddy’s Head of Petroleum Analysis said prices could fall as much as 15 to 30 cents per gallon over the next couple of weeks. (Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Gas prices are ticking higher across Florida as oil prices climb back to where they were before Thanksgiving, AAA reported.

With oil being a key ingredient in gasoline, crude oil prices are the primary driver of costs at the pump.

According to AAA, oil prices rose as much as 78% in 2021, leading to a total increase of $1.17 per gallon. Crude oil prices have increased 10% thus far this year, going from $76.08 per barrel earlier this month to $83.82 per barrel on Friday, the auto club said.

“The arrow appears to be pointing up for oil prices, which means gas prices are likely to get more expensive,” said AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins. “The oil market is bullish on global supply concerns as various members of OPEC+ have reportedly struggled to meet production goals.”

On Monday, the average prices of gas in Florida was $3.22 per gallon, the highest so far this year.

The most expensive Florida metro markets were West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.41), Naples ($3.29), Fort Lauderdale ($3.27). The least expensive were Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.10), Pensacola ($3.11), Panama City ($3.14), according to AAA.

The current average in Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater is $3.192. In Bradenton-Sarasota-Venice, it’s $3.247, and in Lakeland-Winter Haven, it’s $3.197, AAA said.