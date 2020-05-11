Gas prices level off as Florida reopens

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Falling gas prices may soon be a thing of the past as the state starts to reopen and more Floridians return to the road.

According to an AAA report, a 76-day streak of declines came to an end last week, and gas prices have started to level off.

Fuel prices have fallen a total of 66 cents per gallon since February when people started staying home to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Gasoline demand sank as much as 75 percent below normal levels, the report said.

But now that more people are heading back to work, demand is up to only 40 percent below year-ago levels.

“The plunge at the pump appears to be over now that Floridians are driving more often,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “The rising demand has restored optimism in the fuel market, causing higher crude oil and gasoline prices. Wholesale gasoline prices also increased last week, but not yet to a level that demands retailers to raise their rates.”

Right now, the average price of fueld in Florida is $1.76 per gallon. The state average is the same as a week ago, 20 cents less than last month, and nearly $1 per gallon less than last year, according to AAA.

Local gas prices

Metro Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater’s current average is $1.695 per gallon.

Bradenton-Sarasota-Venice’s current average is $1.731

Regional gas prices

Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($1.93), Gainesville ($1.92), Fort Lauderdale ($1.87)

Least expensive metro markets – Jacksonville ($1.63), Punta Gorda ($1.64), Pensacola ($1.65)

