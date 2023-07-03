TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Gas prices are down ahead of the Fourth of July, according to GasBuddy.

The average price for a gallon of gas in Florida fell 8.1 cents in the last week, to an average of $3.23 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.

GasBuddy looked at prices at 8,237 gas stations in Florida.

Prices are down 9.4 cents compared to a month ago, and down 130.1 cents per gallon from last year, GasBuddy said.

“Just ahead of Independence Day, the national average has fallen to its lowest level since late April, with oil prices remaining under considerable pressure due to a cloudy outlook for the global economy,” Head of Petroleum Analysis Patrick De Haan said in a statement. “We could see gasoline prices under some additional pressure soon, especially as we head into the closing innings of summer next month.”

The average price in Tampa was $3.20, while the average in Sarasota was $3.25, according to GasBuddy.

De Haan said gasoline demand will increase into the peak of summer.

There’s a chance the national average could fall below $3 per gallon in the fall, De Haan said.