Gas line ruptures, causing massive fire in Sanford

SANFORD, Fla. (WESH) —A gas line ruptured in Sanford overnight, causing a massive fire.
Witnesses said the flames could be seen for miles.
Some people said they felt explosions.
At one point, some people were asked to evacuate.
Officials said a 12-inch transmission gas line ruptured.
As of 3:30 a.m. Thursday, crews said everything was under control.
Fire officials said the event probably seemed more dangerous to people than it actually was.
Video shows smoke and fire shooting into the sky. Crews went door-to-door to evacuate people overnight, WESH 2 News has learned.
Officials said the fire was burning for about two hours.
