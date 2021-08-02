Gaetz friend accessed restricted database on 300 people

WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 09: Representative Matt Gaetz (R-FL) arrives for a House Armed Services Subcommittee hearing with members of the Fort Hood Independent Review Committee on Capitol Hill on December 9, 2020 in Washington, DC. The U.S. Army has fired or suspended 14 leaders at Fort Hood following an investigation into the death of Specialist Vanessa Guillén and numerous other deaths and reports of sexual abuse on the military base. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Officials say Joel Greenberg, the friend of U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz who pleaded guilty earlier this year to identity theft and other charges, accessed a restricted state database through his position as a local tax collector in Florida to look up information on hundreds of people.

The Seminole County Tax Collector’s Office said this week that Greenberg looked up information on almost 300 people, using the Driver and Vehicle Information Database, known as DAVID.

The DAVID system is used by criminal justice and law enforcement officials to quickly access a person’s information, including Social Security number, date of birth, addresses, signatures, and medical and disability information.