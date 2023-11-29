Related video above: Brian Laundrie’s mother offered shovel, garbage bags to dispose of body if needed

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two companion bills filed in the Florida legislature, named after Gabby Petito, aim to strengthen police response to domestic violence.

The bills, collectively known as the Gabby Petito Act, would require law enforcement to complete a “lethality assessment form” when investigating suspected domestic violence.

The 22-year-old’s disappearance and murder while on a cross-country road trip in August 2021 captured national attention. Body camera footage revealed that Utah police responded to a reported domestic disturbance between Petito and her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, shortly before her death.

FILE- In this image taken from police body camera video provided by The Moab Police Department, Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito talks to a police officer after police pulled over the van she was traveling in with her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, near the entrance to Arches National Park on Aug. 12, 2021. (The Moab Police Department via AP, File)

Nothing came of the Utah investigation, as neither Petito nor Laundrie wanted to press charges. On Sept. 19, Petito’s remains were discovered in a Wyoming national park, and her death was ruled a homicide. Laundrie took his own life at the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park in North Port, not far from where he and Petito lived with his parents.

Senate Democratic Leader Lauren Book and Rep. Robin Bartleman introduced the Gabby Petito Act in their respective chambers of the legislature on Wednesday. Petito’s father, Joe Petito, brought the initiative to Sen. Book to help future victims of domestic violence.

“United as a family, we stand together in support of the legislative bill against domestic violence, advocating for justice, protection and a brighter future for all,” Joe Petito said in a statement.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, there were 106,615 reported domestic violence incidents in the state in 2020. Of those incidents, 198 were considered homicides. The new “lethality assessment” is described by the bill’s sponsors as an evidence-based tool backed by the U.S. Department of Justice, emphasizing early intervention in suspected cases of domestic violence.

“Domestic violence is a horrific crime hiding in plain sight, affecting 20 people in the United States every single minute of every single day – all too often, with deadly consequences. Each one of us knows victims and perpetrators of domestic violence, even if we do not realize it,” Sen. Book said in a statement. “That’s why we are working to honor Gabby Petito’s life through meaningful action, protecting the lives of other victims and survivors before it’s too late, so that we can keep people safe in ways Gabby was not. It is absolutely possible, and it begins with the Gabby Petito Act.”

The Gabby Petito Act was filed as part of the 2024 legislative session in January. Petito’s parents were present when a similar bill passed the Utah legislature earlier this year.

A civil trial against Laundrie’s parents and their attorney, Steven Bertolino, is expected to begin in May.