LIVE: FWC, USFWS announce expanded response to Florida’s imperiled manatees

FWC, USFWS announce expanded response to Florida's imperiled manatees

Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service are expected to announce an expanded effort Wednesday to respond to a manatee unusual mortality event along the Atlantic coast of Florida.

Speakers are said to include Kate MacGregor, Vice President of Environmental Services, FPL, Thomas Eason, Assistant Executive Director, FWC, and Larry Williams, Florida Ecological Services State Supervisor, USFWS.

WFLA News Channel 8 will stream the conference in the player above. The announcement is scheduled to begin Wednesday at 9:30 a.m.

