FWC tying to save manatee wrapped in bicycle tire

ORANGE CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – Wildlife crews are attempting to rescue a manatee with a bicycle tire wrapped around its belly area at Florida’s Blue Spring State Park.

The manatee was first seen months ago with the tire wrapped around the center of its body at the park in Volusia County, however, it has not been captured.

A team of more than a dozen wildlife officials from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and SeaWorld worked to capture the manatee on Tuesday morning. Several net lines were cast from a boat circling dozens, if not hundreds of manatees. However, the injured one eluded capture.

Rescuers @SeaWorld @MyFWC taking a break from efforts to net manatee @BlueSpringsGov w bike tire embedded in it. Amimal May now be in river..murky water & harder to spot. Spring run water is very clear so hoping animal returns to spring. pic.twitter.com/SCg8WTPVyA — claire metz (@clairemetzwesh) December 10, 2019

WESH reporter Claire Metz is told the tire will have to be surgically removed due to it being embedded in the manatee’s body.

As of Tuesday afternoon, at least one manatee has been netted by the wildlife team as they continue the rescue operation.

